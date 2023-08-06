ANP unveils election manifesto: Aimal Wali promises free education for all

PESHAWAR: Unveiling the manifesto for the upcoming general elections, the Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday vowed to ensure free education for all and girl students in public universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given Rs5000 as monthly stipend.

Sharing the salient features of the party manifesto, provincial president of the ANP, Aimal Wali Khan, told reporters at Baacha Khan Markaz that promotion of education and health sectors were on the top of the party’s manifesto.

“Education will be free-of-cost in all public universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the female students will be given Rs5000 as monthly stipend at the university level,” he said, adding, the university teachers would be given a grant of Rs1.5 million for PhD research.

The ANP manifesto promises that the youth will be provided Muhaffiz Cards who would be entitled to get Rs35,000 per annum while about three million youths be provided jobs and employment in different sectors.

According to it, the unemployed youths would be provided soft loans for business and the laptop schemes for university students would be relaunched in the province.

Aimal Wali said that his party would establish public universities at the district level to promote higher education. “Art and craft education will be declared compulsory at primary and secondary level,” he added.

The ANP manifesto reflects that the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given access to basic health facilities irrespective of their political affiliation while the primary health care system would be encouraged across the province.

Aimal Wali said that an integrated health insurance system would be introduced and a system of checks and balances would be introduced in all the government hospitals.

About the newly merged districts (former tribal areas), the ANP leader said that a main road connecting all the tribal districts from Bajaur to Waziristan would be built while a special economic zone would be established for the merged districts. He also announced plans to build a road from Peshawar to Chitral.

The ANP leader said that all the land routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be reopened for improving trade and business between the two neighbouring countries.

The ANP manifesto also promised that tourism, mines and minerals, agriculture sectors and forests would be developed and jobs and business opportunities would be created for the local people in different sectors.