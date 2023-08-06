Rangay Wafa - heart-stirring poems for loved ones

Rangay Wafa is a collection of poems written by Ghazala Khalid. This is a book for readers who enjoy lovely language crafted into magnificent metaphors.

She blends elements of care, friendship, and love. Her poems have messages. They show differences between unmannerly, harmful relationships and pure, patient, and unconditional love.

Most of her poems promote sisterhood, womanhood, and selflessness. She talks about regrets, depression, and disappointment. Her poems are heart-stirring and dedicated to loved ones.

Rangay Wafa is one of the most striking poetry books I have ever read. From the eye-catching book design to the powerful lessons and messages about togetherness, and acceptance, I loved everything about this collection.

I felt the pain, passion, love, sadness, and bliss, in her poems. The words of Ghazala Khalid’s poems feel therapeutic and healing. The ones about her father and mother brought me to tears and made me realize life is short. We must do our best to spend time with our loved ones and create memorable moments with them. Every poem in this book is an emotional story. If you love reading poetry that makes you feel and reflect on life, then Rangay Wafa is the one for you. This is great work.

More or less poems are about love, passion, emotional and soul bonds, care, healing, and marriage. Some poems are about living in the moment, dreams, ambitions, and love. There are no voices of betrayal. These poems tell a story of fidelity, being in a friendly relationship, and staying because of the love of having togetherness. The poetry messages are loud and clear. Each poem has a specific theme. This shows Ghazala Khalid’s creativity and ability to evoke different emotions. She effortlessly moves from one passion to the next and takes the reader on a roller coaster of emotions.

The poet infuses her poetry with so much passion that the reader does not want the book to end. I highly recommend this to anyone who loves poems that stir the heart and make you reflect on life and our society. This book of poetry indicates her deeply personal writing style that seamlessly weaves cultural and literary references into her work dictated by life experience and inspired by love, relationships, personal evolution, and the human condition.