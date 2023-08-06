Dilay Khasta — Thoroughly invigorating poetry

Dilay Khasta is a poetry collection from Shahid Sheikh. He builds beautiful poems to capture the hearts of souls, in the most loving and supportive ways possible.

He has been writing since his school days and has always used empathy, pain, and most importantly, love, as his muse to write poems that help heal. The poet allows the readers to delve into the deepest recesses of the mind and open up the heart.

His magical words help others heal. His poems express sorrow to the point of despair and excruciating heartbreak. Yet, his poems also lead the reader away from the pain, restoring their sense of well-being and healing the ache. This book explores the depths of trauma and heartbreak and brings healing through loving poems full of meditation. His words take readers on many journeys of life, with the strong hope of allowing them to return home, safe and sound.

His angelic soul and compassionate nature make him one of a kind in the world of Urdu poetry. All will truly feel his poetic work and the love that he pours into his ‘ghazals’ and ‘nazms’. ‘Dilay Khasta’ is a poetry collection of stimulating and inspiring poems and poetic revelations where Shahid Sheikh takes readers on a healing journey inspired by her life experiences. Some of the poems open with a lover, displaying a pang of guilt over his/her failure to console and protect their partner from hurting. In another part of his ‘nazms’ and ‘ghazals’, the poet recounts his struggles to express himself with the poetic medium, which allows him to be who he truly is.

Shahid Sheikh’s beautifully rendered poetic verses show how heartbreak, trauma, and broken relationships can leave a person scarred and scared while emphasizing the need to fight on, hope, and rise above the throes of darkness. These poems also cover topics such as letting go, reminiscing on the beautiful moments of one’s life, finding a comfort zone after a torrid time, learning to embrace one’s imperfections, being vulnerable in love, and much more.

Shahid Sheikh’s moving poetry collection is a soothing balm to the soul. It motivates the poetry readers to find hope amid darkness, showing the path of love and faith that enables readers to find happiness in the face of adversity. This poetry book allows the readers to heal and celebrate the unique and beautiful persons that are they. This inspirational collection of poems makes them introspect and contemplate the world’s wonders and acts as a self-affirmative guide to help them to get the mind, body, and soul in tune with the cosmic strings of the universe. Shahid Sheikh’s powerful yet eloquently crafted verses give readers a glimpse into his/her life experiences and nurture a sense of self-belief that helps them overcome overwhelming challenges. I found the collection thoroughly invigorating and highly recommend it.