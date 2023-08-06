UET admissions schedule announced

LAHORE : The application forms for postgraduate, M.Phil, M.Sc, Masters, MS and PhD admissions in University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore can be submitted online till August 08, 2023. The prospectus is available at the UET Admission portal http://admission.uet.edu.pk. Prospectus can be obtained online through HBL online banking or HBL Konnect on payment of Rs1700. Online application submission facility is available at UET admission portal http//admission.uet.edu.pk.

The application will be done online, the relevant documents will be scanned and uploaded along with the application. The subject test prepared by the concerned departments will be conducted for all disciplines from August 9 to 11, 2023 in the concerned departments at UET Lahore Main Campus. Students who secure 50% marks in Masters Subject test will be interviewed in the respective department from August 15, 2023 to August 18, 2023. Admissions offers will start from Friday August 25, 2023 while classes will commence from Monday, Sept 4, 2023.