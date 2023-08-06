Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed

LAHORE : Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) was observed by various departments and organisations accross the province on Saturday.

FJMU ceremony

Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) organised Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) ceremony on Saturday where FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal was the chief guest.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Kamran Khalid Khawaja, Deans Prof Aisha Malik, Prof Naveed Akbar Hotiana, Prof Aliya Zahid, Chairperson Department of Medicine/Director Quality Enhancement Cell/Dean Nursing Prof Bilquis Shabbir, other faculty members, and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.

Prof Khalid Masood emphasised support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people for the realisation of their legitimate right of self-determination. He said that freedom is also a great blessing. We, as human beings, should keep our character high and participate in the development of the country and the nation. Fatima Jinnah Medical College for Women was the first institution established after independence in 1948. He further said that, along with freedom, health is also a great blessing for us.

Prof Naveed Akbar Hotiana said that we need to make ourselves as strong as possible. We should raise our voice more and more for the freedom of Kashmiris. Prof Aliya Zahid raised her voice about the violations of human rights going on in Kashmir. She said that we strongly condemn this violence and that we should have to become more advanced to compete with the world in the field of Science and Technology.

Prof Aisha Malik emphasised that the Kashmiri people should have the right of self-determination according to the resolutions of the United Nations, but on the contrary, the basic human rights of Kashmiris are being violated. We should raise our voices against this oppression as much as possible.

Prof Kamran Khalid Khawaja said that this illegal and unconstitutional action has abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir, which is a complete violation of the United Nations resolutions. Kashmir is a separate and independent state. This is a clear abuse of the fundamental rights of oppressed and besieged Kashmiris.

A student of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, named Ms Tehreem Mustafa, also presented some poetry with reference to the ongoing cruelty and brutality in Kashmir. At the end of the event, a walk was also organised regarding Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) in Kashmir.

Youth Affairs Dept

Department of Youth Affairs Punjab took out a large rally to observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Saturday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Additional Secretary Sports Punjab Nabeela Irfan led the rally outside Punjab Stadium in which Deputy Secretary Liaqat Ali, Divisional Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah, Administrator Punjab Stadium Rehmatullah Sial and a large number of people also participated.

The participants of the rally hoisted Kashmiri and national flags and chanted slogans such as ‘Kashmir banay ga Pakistan’, ‘Kashmir ko azadi do’, and ‘Pakistan zindabad’ to express harmony with the Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally, Nabeela Irfan said the purpose of this rally is to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. She termed the day of August 5 as a Black Day. “Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and the entire Pakistan nation is with Kashmiri brethren in this testing time,” she added.

She said that Indian forces have been committing massive human rights abuses in the Jammu and Kashmir state since long and the world community must take urgent notice of this highly inhuman attitude.

Nabeela said Pakistanis have close relations with the Kashmiri people. "We will continue to extend every kind of support to them. We are quite confident that Kashmir will get freedom from India in near future,” she maintained.

Essay writing contest

Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Lahore organised an essay writing competition to express solidarity with the people of held Kashmir in the wake of illegal actions taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019.

PIFD students from different departments participated in the competition. The purpose of the competition was to highlight unilateral and illegal actions of India against the people of held Kashmir and continuing atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

The students enthusiastically took part in the competition. While mentioning the miseries of IIOJK people they reiterated that each Pakistani will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and extend all possible support until they get their legitimate right to self-determination.