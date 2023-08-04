Iranian diplomat wants more economic ties with Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafsheh, said on Thursday his country wanted to expand relations with Pakistan in the economic sector.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, he said that Iran was a proponent of regional stability, development and enhanced economic relations.

The diplomat said his country had completed its portion of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline but Pakistan had yet to finish that here.

He renewed his country’s commitment to regional stability and stressed the need of bilateral exchange programmes to this effect. Ali Banafsheh condemned the Bajaur blast and extended condolences to the families of the victims of the blast.

He said that Iran was against any kind of terrorism, saying his country had faced terrorism in the past. The consul general said that there should be steps at the international level for eliminating terrorism. He said that the ISIS terror acts in Iraq and Syria called for international actions.