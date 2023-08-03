Poems that take down memory lane

Khawab Hamary written by Nav­een Fatima is a collection of poems covering different stages of a woman’s life, the effect of unwholesome attitude tow­ards them, their identity, and their inner strength.

Naveen Fatima’s poignant poetry celebrates the creative force of the feminine spirit. She uses free-flowing poems of varying lengths and definite rhythms to express the themes in her work. It is a collection you should read slowly - one poem at a time - and revisit often to comprehend the meaning.

The unpretentious poems in this book would make the readers feel that they often express complex ideas, while the context and meaning are often different from what they would expect. Some poems express what all introverts know that silence is not an isolated place but a life-giving refuge. Other poems that stand out deal with the topics of prayer, and devotion. Some poems highlight the wonder and beauty of womanhood and help women realize that they are a miracle.

This inspiring collection of poetry draws readers in from the start, and every woman will find something that resonates with her. It has a bundle of poems that will show women that they can take charge and build their own world. This excellent compilation for women of all ages helps them remember that they are beautiful and powerful.

Inspired by her life growing up in a segregated society, the poet talks about her early childhood and life experiences. In her poems, she tells the story of finding love, rejection, letting go, and having a second chance at love. Other poems are about perseverance, forgetting past wounds, and moving on. Her work also includes themes of misery, grief, domestic abuse, and bitter relations. She encourages sisterly and friendship bonds and being kind and polite to one another. She has poems about illnesses, medication, praising the Creator, praying, childhood trauma, fear, and many more.

Every woman will enjoy reading because it is therapeutic and makes one reflect on life experiences. Life is a journey that teaches us lessons at different stages. The poems of Naveen Fatima make you feel like you are not alone because her poems are relatable. Naveen Fatima also raises awareness about discrimination, prejudice, bias, bigotry, narrow-mindedness, chauvinism, dogmatism, intolerance, and depression because it is sad to see that these problems are still predominant in our community.

Generating bonds with family and friends is another issue she addresses. This is not common with people today, which should not be the case. This is a well-written collection with words so simple that make the poems easy to understand. The poems’ messages are clear, and many readers would not have to overthink to know the meaning. I highly recommend this book, especially to women who love reading poems that will take them down memory lane.