Film Censor Board to be renamed: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurengzeb said on Wednesday that law to change the name of the Central Film Censor Board and to determine new responsibilities will be approved by the Assembly.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said this during her visit to the office of the Central Film Censor Board as she inaugurated the renovated Central Film Censor Board’s Semana Censor Hall.
On the occasion, Chairperson of the Central Film Censor Board Raisa Azam said that the digital cinema projector will be installed soon and new technology is being used as per international standards.
The information minister said that the name of the Central Film Censor Board is being changed and it will be named Central Film Certification Board (CBFC).
The minister said that the work will continue on the integrated strategy to get the Pakistani film industry out of the crisis. She said that by reflecting the Pakistani culture, and picturing the natural beauty cinema tourism will be promoted. She said that the government is giving incentives for the revival of the film industry and an academy is being established for the full utilisation of young talent. The members of the Central Film Censor Board also were also present on the occasion.
