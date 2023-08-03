Double billed

As a resident of the city of Karachi I wish to raise an important point about the increase in electricity rates by Rs7.5 per unit. This unfair oppression by the government should be stopped. The massive increase in electricity prices has been imposed to curtail circular debt arising from financial mismanagement and operational inefficiencies of the government and public-sector companies. It is unfair to shift this burden to the people.

The people of Karachi have already been punished via the privatization of K-Electric, which has resulted in heavier bills and more loadshedding.

Mobashir Sandila

Karachi