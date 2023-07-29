PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Nourin Aman, d/o Aman Ullah Khan, has been awarded PhD degree in

the subject of Botany, Kashif Iqbal Sahibzada, s/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Biochemistry, Abdul Qadeer, s/o Abdul Ghafoor, in the subject of Commerce, Atia Rehman, d/o Sana ur Rahman, in the subject of Zoology, Bilal Ghazanfar, s/o Ghazanfar Ali, in the subject of International Relations, Usman Pasha, s/o Pasha Parvaiz, in the subject of Biochemistry, Rukhtasha Munir, d/o Malik Muhammad Munir, in the subject of Molecular

Biology & Forensic Sciences, Tian Xuefeng, s/o Tian Min, in the subject of history, Muhammad Said Ali, s/o Ghulam Abbas Khan, in the subject of Urdu and Syed Muhammad Raza Zaidi, s/o Syed Tanveer Alam Zaidi, has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Political Science.