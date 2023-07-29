CM, Dar perform ‘ghusal’

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar performed the annual bathing ‘ghusal’ ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajvery (RA), known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretary Auqaf, commissioner Lahore division, CCPO Lahore and secretary excise were also present in the ceremony in the presence of large gathering of devoted followers. The shrine was bathed with fragrant rose water while garlands of flowers were respectfully laid on the grave. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Ishaq Dar and hundreds of devotees prayed for the progress, prosperity, stability and peace of the country during the ceremony.

CM’s message on Youm-e-Ashur

By Our correspondent

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his message on Youm-e-Ashur has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members and companions embraced martyrdom for the sake of truth.

The incident of Karbala is the story of the supremacy of truth. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) has given us the eternal lesson to stand steadfast in the face of oppression. Hazrat Imam Hussain kept the religion of Islam alive by not bowing down before falsehood. The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is the voice of revolution which will continue to be raised in every era. Mohsin Naqvi said that the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) conveys the message that one should endure all the trials and difficulties which come in the way of truth. The battle between the right and the wrong in Karbala sends a message that no sacrifice should be spared for the promoting the highest values and principles of Islam. The great sacrifice being laid down by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is the victory of humanity and Islamic principles. Our every action should be in accordance with the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The great sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala will continue to give courage and hope to the oppressed nations till the world lasts. The great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions will be remembered till the end of the world. Mohsin Naqvi said that Nawasa-e-Rasool Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions proved that if the belief is firm and the objective is positive then sufferings coming in the way of the truth hold no place.