NA passes 26 bills to set up new universities, institutes amid criticism about quality education

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed 31 private members, including 26 bills relating to the setting up of 26 universities and educational institutes in the public and private sector on Thursday.

The passage of bills on the establishment of new universities and institutes also drew criticism from the Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Noor Alam Khan, who questioned the quality of education being imparted in universities, particularly those in the private sector.

The bills passed included: “Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023, The Metropolitan International Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2023, The Askari Institute of Higher Education Bill 2023, The Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill, 2021, Federal Ziauddin University Bill, 2023”, The Indus University of Science and Technology Bill, 2022, The Institute of Management and Technology Bill, 2023, The Pak China, Gwadar University, Lahore Bill, 2023, The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023, The University of Shaheed Benzair Bhutto Bill, 2023, The Institute of Health and Professional Studies Bill, 2023, The Sheikhupura Institute of Advance Sciences Bill, 2023, The Cosmic Institute of Science and Technologies Islamabad Bill, 2023, The Bulleh Shah International University Bill, 2023, The Ravi Institute Bill, 2023, The International Islamic Institute for Peace Bill, 2023, The Shah Bano Institute Jaranwala Bill, 2023, The International Memon University Bill, 2023, The Ume Abeeha Institute of Health Sciences Bill, 2023, The Mufti-e-Azam Islamic University Bill, 2023, The Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Islamabad International University, 2023, The Pakistan Points of Entry (Public Health) Bill, 2023, The Islamabad Institute of Modern Sciences Bill, 2023, The Al-Biruni International University Bill, 2023, The National University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2023, The National Institute of Technology Bill, 2023, The Pakistan Institute of Management, Sciences and Technology Bill, 2023 and The Horizon University Bill, 2023.

Meanwhile, on a point of order, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah demanded action against the federal secretaries who did not comply with the directives of the Special Committee on Affected Employees.

Expressing disappointment, he said that the secretaries of various ministries had not submitted any report to the House regarding compliance with the recommendations of the Special Committee on Affected Employees. He expressed concern that despite an earlier summoning of all secretaries to inquire about the committee’s progress, no tangible steps had been taken. The minister further highlighted that even employees from the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) had not been restored despite the committee’s recommendations.