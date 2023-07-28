Domestic help torture case: LHC grants bail to judge’s wife

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to civil judge’s wife Soumia Asim in the case of brutally torturing her housemaid, Rizwana.



The court heard Soumia Asim’s anticipatory bail application. LHC Justice Farooq Haider granted Soumia’s anticipatory bail till August 1 and stopped her arrest. A case had been registered against the accused at an Islamabad police station.

She implored the court that she wanted to appear in the investigation of the case registered against her. The medical report of the victim found 15 critical wounds at different parts of her body, especially on her head and face.

“She was denied treatment for seven months which worsened her wounds,” the preliminary medical report said.

The victim was shifted to Lahore from Sargodha for proper treatment but there too the doctors are not so hopeful. The federal capital police have failed to round up the judge for investigation. The police conducted raids for the wife at possible hideouts in Lahore and Gujranwala but failed to get her.