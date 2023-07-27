Muharram security: Inner city sealed, roads blocked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The inner city was sealed and all roads in the area were blocked as part of security for the last three days of the Muharram.

Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar, Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Haroon Rashid, SP City Abdul Salam Khalid, SP Faqirabad Muhammad Umar, SP Cantt Waqas Rafiq, SP Security Atiq Shah, SP Zafar Khan and other officers visited the inner city and inspected the security arrangements for the processions.

Roads from Kohati to Chowk Yadgar and Khyber Bazaar in the provincial capital have been blocked with concrete blocks for traffic to ensure security for the processions and majalis during the last three days of Muharram.

The traffic using these routes has been diverted to other roads. Over 30 trade centres were also closed till Sunday while more contingents of police were deployed.

Officials said all the routes of the processions have been swept by the bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs. Over 13500 policemen have been deployed in Peshawar for security during Muharram.

More checking points have been set up in the city and deployment of cops on the boundaries with the tribal districts has been increased.

Lady commandoes and cops in civvies have also been deployed in different parts of Peshawar to keep a check on any suspicious elements.

Officials said three-layer security is being provided to the Muharram processions and majalis. They continued that processions and majalis are being monitored through CCTV cameras as well as video cameras to keep an eye on the suspicious elements.

Peshawar is among the most sensitive districts in Muharram. The city has already witnessed a few terror incidents in the last few days. Police have been directed to remain alert and wear bullet proof jackets and helmets to ensure their safety.

Officials said that there was a plan that the cellular phone services would be suspended during.