Orientation workshop for ECP officials held

PESHAWAR: An orientation and training workshop for officers of Election Commission of Pakistan belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding use of Election Management System (EMS) software app in the general elections 2023 concluded here on Wednesday. In the workshop officers were briefed regarding technical aspects and knowledge about this app.
The workshop, which started on Monday, concluded in three phases.All the district election commissioners were divided in three groups.
In last phase the session was attended by Director Els and Local Government Elections, Deputy Director Admn, Deputy Director Development, Regional Election Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan & Swat, District Election Commissioner, Peshawar, Kolai-Palas, Kohistan Lower & Upper, Swat, South Waziristan Lower, South Waziristan Upper, North Waziristan, Battagram, Bajaur, Tank & Lakki Marwat.
