150 have died in rains since June 24: NDMA

Women pass through accumulated rain water near Hyderabad Railway Station on July 25, 2023. — INP

ISLAMABAD: At least 150 people have died in weather-related incidents across Pakistan since June 24 when the monsoon rains began, according to a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report on Wednesday.

The NDMA data declared worst-hit regions affected by rains including Punjab where 66 people died, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 41 fatalities, Sindh 15, Balochistan 6, Islamabad 11, AJK 6 and Gilgit-Baltistan reported five deaths. More than 233 people had been injured in the incidents caused by the rains or flooding while more than 468 houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from Thursday. This monsoon spell will continue till July 30, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said. Under the influence of the new weather system, Islamabad could receive rainfall with thunderstorms alongside South Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to the Met Office. Heavy rainfall is expected in southeast Balochistan and South Punjab, whereas Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to receive sporadic downpours. The system will also bring rainfall in some areas of upper Sindh. The Met Office has cautioned against likely flooding in the low-lying areas. It has also warned against likely landslides in hilly areas and flash floods in hill torrents during the period.