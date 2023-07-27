Chinese woman arrives to marry Pakistani friend

TIMERGARA: A Chinese girl has arrived in Lower Dir district to meet her Pakistani friend after having an online friendship for several years.

Officials of the Samarbagh Police Station confirmed to this scribe that a 21-year-old Chinese lady Gaofang arrived in Samarbagh Monday night and left for Islamabad along with her 18-year-old friend, Javed, son of Jehanzeb, of Bajaur tribal district. The man had called her Chinese friend to the house of his uncle in Samarbagh area and she travelled by road to Pakistan.

Javed’s relatives in Samarbagh told this scribe that the two were in friendship on Snapchat App for the last three years.

DSP Akbar Khan Shinwari and Samarbagh Police Station SHO Ikramullah Khan stated that the Chinese girl had all legal documents for a three months visit to Pakistan and added that both had left for Islamabad where the Chinese girl had her own stay.

The Chinese woman has landed in Pakistan at a time when the news about the wedding of an Indian woman with a Pakistani man in Upper Dir district has already gone viral.