PTFP launched in collaboration with TDAP funded by FCDO of UK

Karachi: The Pakistan Trade Facilitation Portal (PTFP) was launched at a local hotel in Karachi. The PTFP is a one-stop solution for information related to exporting and importing products in Pakistan.

It was developed by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom.

The PTFP provides information on a wide range of topics, including: Customs regulations; Import and export procedures; Trade documentation; Linkages with regulatory organisations.

The PTFP is also a platform for businesses to connect with each other and with government officials. It is a valuable resource for anyone involved in international trade in Pakistan.

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Jawwad Uwais Agha, National Project Coordinator and Senior Technical Advisor, ReMIT/ITC Program; Dr. Mohammad Saeed, Chief, ITC Geneva.

The Chief Guest of the event was Mr. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, TDAP.

Dr. Agha said that the PTFP is a “significant milestone” in the government’s efforts to facilitate trade in Pakistan. He said that the portal will “make it easier for businesses to do business in Pakistan” and will “help to boost trade and investment.”