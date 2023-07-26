US consul general in Lahore interacts with students

LAHORE: US Consul General William K. Makaneole Tuesday visited the Lahore Museum and interacted with students participating in the museum’s summer enrichment camp.

Makaneole also shared information about the culture and food of his home state, Hawaii, with the students and entertained them by playing a song on the ukelele. Makaneole thanked the Museum Director Muhammad Usman for inviting him and taking step towards turning the museum into a community space and initiating the summer camp.

The consul general said since 1950, the United States and Pakistan had promoted mutual understanding through educational and professional exchange programs.

Pakistan has the largest US government-funded Fulbright program in the world and the largest Fulbright foreign student program, sending around 100 master’s degree and 50 PhD students to the United States every year.

The US Consul General said his country had a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab spanning education, economic, health, and rule of law sectors and beyond.

Makaneole was of the view that through these engagements the US Consulate Lahore aimed to strengthen people-to-people ties with students and professionals across Punjab and promote education amongst Pakistani youth.

The US Consulate Lahore looks forward to deepening and expanding these relationships over the coming years, he added.