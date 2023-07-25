British HC to assume duties in August

LAHORE: The new British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Miss Jane Marriott, will assume her duties in the first week of August.

Sources in the Presidency said that Miss Jane Marriott will assume her duties as the High Commissioner after submitting her appointment papers to the president in the first week of August.

According to the sources, the schedule and time regarding her arrival at the President House will be confirmed this week. Miss Jane Marriott is expected to arrive in Pakistan on July 28.

Sources said that Miss Jane Marriott is a career diplomat who has held important responsibilities in the British Cabinet Office, Ministry of Interior (Home Office) and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

The British government announced the appointment of Miss Jane Marriott as the High Commissioner to Pakistan in June.