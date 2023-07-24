EU safety agency clears PIA audit

KARACHI: The European Union Safety Agency (EASA) has cleared Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) audit, which is a major development to restore the airline’s flights to Europe.
The EASA made the PIA audit a few months ago. The agency would visit Pakistan for physical audit of the Civil Aviation Authority. The PIA flights to Europe will be restored after the successful audit.
The national flag carrier flights to Europe were banned in June 2022 after disclosure of fake degrees of pilots in the airline.—Online
