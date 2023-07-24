Call for proactive steps to instil patience, gratitude in nation

KARACHI: “Today, if there is a role model worthy of emulation on the subject of simplicity, it is indeed Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said himself. He was a great personality, embodying good manners, eloquence and an all-encompassing character.”

Philanthropist and Hamdard Shura senior member Naushaba Khaleel Sattar said this during her keynote address at the monthly meeting of the Hamdard Karachi Shura held recently at the Hamdard Pakistan Corporate Headquarters.

The meeting was presided over by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan President Sadia Rashid, and centred around the theme of ‘Respect for Simplicity’. Naushaba said the Hamdard Shura is a congregation of intellectuals established by Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said.

She said his life is a beacon of inspiration for Pakistanis. “Allah Almighty had blessed him with all the comforts, yet he chose to adopt a simple way of living.”

She pointed out that the reason for not embracing extravagance is that it leads people to corruption and causes an increase in crimes. “To instil precious virtues like patience and gratitude in the nation, proactive steps are needed, both politically and socially.”

Hamdard Shura Deputy Speaker Colonel (retd) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt emphasised that the topic holds significant importance for our society from various perspectives. “Over the span of 75 years, our nation has experienced a decline in moral and intellectual values - a distressing situation. The lesson of simplicity is not only relevant to our religion but also holds particular significance for our culture.”

Zafar Iqbal stressed the importance of having faith in our nation, and understanding that simplicity means maintaining balance and moderation in worldly affairs, avoiding excess and extravagance, expressing gratitude for Allah’s blessings, being patient in times of adversity and placing trust in the Almighty.

Dr Amjad Ali Jafri highlighted that as Muslims, it is our responsibility to follow the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as a role model.

“We should strive to adopt his prophetic ways and learn how he, despite having access to abundant means and resources, detached himself from worldly pleasures. Despite the vastness of available resources, he turned away from worldly delights, and established unmatched examples of self-discipline for the people of this world.”

Professor Dr Tanveer Khalid acknowledged that despite all our weaknesses and shortcomings, there is a great awareness within the nation regarding the value of simplicity.

“However, there is a lack of implementation of simplicity in practical domains. People primarily emulate their role models. Therefore, to inspire future generations, we must present the life stories of those great Pakistanis who lived their lives with simplicity, and served the nation with dignity and patriotic fervour through the media.”

Justice (retd) Zia Pervez said that both extravagance and miserliness are highly condemned traits according to Islamic teachings. “In our society, the visible consequences of display, unnecessary extravagance, and the relentless pursuit of material progress have become the norm.”

He said that illicit and forbidden means are employed to increase income, leading to despair, envy and animosity among the underprivileged segments of society. “As a result of this behaviour, depression is increasing on the one hand, while on the other, corruption and an unjustified increase in wealth and possessions are taking place.”

Huma Baig, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Cdre (retd) Sadeed Anwar Malik, Prof Dr Ikhlaq Ahmed, Prof Dr Shaheen Habib and Dr Abubakr Shaikh also spoke on the occasion.