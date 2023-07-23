Top PMLN, PPP leaders congregate in Dubai, again

Former president Asif Ali Zardari (L) and Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. —AFP

DUBAI: The leadership of Pakistan’s two major political parties has once again reached Dubai.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived in Dubai, while PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also landed at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum airport in a private jet from Karachi on Friday evening.

It is likely that the PMLN and PPP leaderships will consult the caretaker prime minister. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also be consulted for the future political setup.

Recently, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl had expressed displeasure over the political meetings held in Dubai last month, saying that it was not taken into confidence.

Political observers expect that PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif would also meet Maulana Fazl to clear the latter’s concerns. JUIF leaders in Karachi have confirmed to The News that Maulana Fazl will be visiting Dubai next week and will subsequently travel to London after his stay in Dubai. On Friday, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F), Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Rashdi, hosted a dinner for Maulana Fazl and his associates in Karachi. During the dinner, discussions took place on the future political alliance and upcoming elections. As the political situation in Pakistan continues to unfold, it will be interesting to observe how these consultations and discussions shape the future political setup.