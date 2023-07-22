Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on January 30, 2023. — AFP

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday distributed title deeds to five thousand families in Larkana in the first phase of the project to give residential plots’ ownership rights to flood victims of Sindh.

PPP Chairman expressed the resolve that he will complete the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and bring the country out of hard times.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the ceremony for the restoration of the houses destroyed during the flood in Larkana, said that it will take some time to rebuild the 2 million houses destroyed during the flood in Sindh. “We will give houses also to the flood victims in KP and Punjab,” he said.

He said that under the People’s Housing Initiative programme, such houses will be constructed which could stand the harms of floods.

He said, “Today I am feeling very happy that after seeing the problems and destruction caused by the flood victims, their happy days are starting.”

He said that it will take time, but he promised not only to give financial assistance to those whose houses have been damaged in the floods, but they will also be given the right to own their houses.

“This is the beginning of a revolution in our province and this is happening when there are economic problems in the whole of Pakistan, inflation and unemployment, and poverty is increasing.” “People of Pakistan feel that PPP will take out Pakistan from all the crises,” he asserted. He said, “The day is not far when we can make Pakistan economically strong by relying on our own people.”

He said that the people suffered a historic loss in this flood, but God willing, when the work of the People’s Housing Initiative is completed, the financial and economic conditions of the victims of the flood will be better than the situation before the flood.

He said if the flood victims do not have the right to own the house, they live an uncertain life as they don’t know when their house will be taken back and where they will go and settle. He said that the people who are sitting in Islamabad have no idea what kind of problems the people of Pakistan are currently facing.

“The only difference between PPP and their thinking is that the PPP brings people-friendly and poor-friendly projects and with the help of the people, we will complete the People’s Housing Initiative not only in Sindh province but also introduce it in other provinces, Bilawal said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh chapter Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, Sindh Minister for Information & Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Local Governments Nasir Hussain Shah, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal and assembly members, party leaders and local notables were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed on the construction of houses for the flood victims in village Vikio Sangi and he appreciated the efforts of SPHF and SRSO for the flood victims.