Mediator wanted

This year, Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia finally restored diplomatic ties after a hiatus of seven years. The diplomatic thaw was made possible by the mediating efforts of China. In addition, China has also expressed an intent to facilitate peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

There appears to be an atmosphere of greater diplomacy and rapprochement taking hold in our region and Pakistan can capitalize on it. We can use the trend of increasing willingness to mediate and resolve disputes to solve our problems with Afghanistan. Anti-Pakistan terror groups like the TTP appear to be using Afghan soil as a safe haven and are launching attacks on our people and security forces. Through the mediation of China or other friendly countries, it is possible for us to engage the Afghan leadership in dialogue and resolve this problem.

Javeriya Mahar

Hyderabad