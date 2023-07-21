Schoolgirl gang-raped, three accused arrested

Islamabad:A 17-year-old school girl has been gang rapped by four youths at gun point after kidnapping her on her way to school in Sector E-9.

The Shalimar police have registered the first information report (FIR) under section 375-A against the alleged rapists and arrested three among four suspects including Atish, Junaid son of Ansar, Afad Malik alias Faadi and Hassan Shakeel.

Aaster, the mother of the victim girl, lodged a written complaint with the Shalimar police station, saying that she is living in PAF Colony, E-9 along with her family.

On the day of the occurrence, her daughter left the house for her school at 8 am and returned home at 3:30 pm as usual. She said her daughter was seen nervous and her school uniform seemed scratched and ripped. She said that on the query, her daughter told her about her ordeal. She told that as she arrived near the school, she saw one of the accused, Atish, a friend of her brother, waiting for her a little away from the main gate of the school. He stopped her and trapped her after pretending her about an emergency. The suspect took her to a house in village Matiari where three of his friends who are residents of his village Matiari – Junaid son of Ansar Mehmood, Afad Malik alias Faadi and Hassan Shakeel were present. She, quoting her daughter, told the police that the prime accused tortured her along with his friends, slapped her and pulled her hair, and started unethical acts with her. She said the of her resistance, they put gun on her head and threatened her to kill if she shouted or reacted and they raped her one by one at gunpoint and kept torturing her during her molestation.

The Shalimar police, taking action against the alleged rapists and arrested three including Atish, Junaid son of Ansar Mehmood, Afad Malik alias Faadi, while, Hassan Shakeel is still at large. The police said that the location of the accused at large, has been traced out and would be hunted down within 24 hours.