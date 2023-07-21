Officers delegation visit Civil Secretariat

LAHORE:A group of 34 officers attending the Mid-Career Management Course at the National School of Public Policy, Karachi, visited the Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, here. The group comprised of officials from the Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service, Foreign Service, IRS, Customs, Audit & Accounts, Railways, PCS Sindh & Balochistan, NAB and Irrigation etc.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed welcomed them and, thereafter, invited the Secretaries Planning and Development, Industries and Commerce and the PITB General Manager for a briefing on various facets of Development, Industrial Promotion, Skills Development and ICT based initiatives in Punjab. The Sey Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta, briefed in detail about industrial landscape in the province, existing and planned Industrial Estates / SEZs and the challenges thereof.