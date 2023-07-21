Six die in Shangla road mishap

SHANGLA: At least six persons, including two women, were killed and three others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine near Lainsukh area here on Thursday.
Police officials said the jeep was on its way to the lainsukh area from Karora Bazaar when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn on the link road and the vehicle fell into the ditch. An official of the Chakisar Police station said the jeep, carrying eight passengers, left for Lainsukh late in the day. “The jeep was near its destination when met with the accident,” he said, the six passengers died on the spot. The dead included Haji Noorul Amin, his sister-in-law, mother of Latif Khan and driver Naseeb Khan.
The rescue personnel reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the hospital with the help of the locals.
MUMBAI: A landslide triggered by heavy rains in India’s western Maharashtra state has killed at least 10 people,...
ISLAMABAD: The former chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, is set to receive the 2023 ABA...
PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association has said implementation of dual operations including One Customs...
KHAR: Unidentified armed men on Thursday shot dead three people, including a tribal elder, in the Bajaur district, a...
MANSEHRA: A black bear, allegedly shot and seriously injured by poachers to take away her two minor offspring at the...
MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has discarded up to 80 liters of adulterated milk...