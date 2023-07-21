Six die in Shangla road mishap

SHANGLA: At least six persons, including two women, were killed and three others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine near Lainsukh area here on Thursday.

Police officials said the jeep was on its way to the lainsukh area from Karora Bazaar when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn on the link road and the vehicle fell into the ditch. An official of the Chakisar Police station said the jeep, carrying eight passengers, left for Lainsukh late in the day. “The jeep was near its destination when met with the accident,” he said, the six passengers died on the spot. The dead included Haji Noorul Amin, his sister-in-law, mother of Latif Khan and driver Naseeb Khan.

The rescue personnel reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the hospital with the help of the locals.