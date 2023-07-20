Foreign company suggests collaboration with GIK Institute

SWABI: Director-General of the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC), Carlos Lee, has called for collaboration with Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

He expressed the desire in a meeting on Wednesday with Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, GIK Institute rector. The meeting focused on knowledge-sharing, aligning with the GIK Institute’s goal to benefit from the industrial expertise of the European countries, given their robust industrial development and advancements.

It is to learn and adopt the best practices to strengthen academia-industry ties, benefiting both students and the wider industrial sector in Pakistan.

During his visit, Lee took a tour of the laboratories at the Faculty of Materials and Chemical Engineering, evincing a keen interest in the institute’s contributions to students and the industry alike.

Later, speaking on “Lessons Learned from EPIC: European Photonics Industry Consortium,” Lee highlighted the immense potential of photonics, stating that its proper utilization could dramatically shape future society and yield substantial benefits for humanity.

“Having a competitive edge in the industrial field is crucial for survival and further advancements,” Lee said, emphasizing the importance of students gaining practical industry experience.

Lee detailed the pathway to achieving industrial development, underscoring the necessity of academia-industry linkages for progress in today’s fast-paced, technologically competitive world. He highlighted the challenges faced when establishing an industry in Europe, stressing the need for the skilled individuals able to apply modern technology.