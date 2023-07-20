Seminar on road safety, traffic rules awareness held

Rawalpindi: They stated this while addressing a seminar on Road Safety & Traffic Rules Awareness, here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

Speakers while addressing participants said that the students should follow the traffic rules and regulations and avoid indulging in rash driving and over speeding. The seminar was organized by Transport Office, PMAS-AAUR in collaboration with: City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi with an aim to create public awareness about the traffic rules and to ensure road safety. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem was chief guest while the seminar was attended by students, faculty members and staff members of the University. On the occasion, Dr. Asif Kaml DSP City Traffic Police Rawalpindi, Muhammad Aqeel Sultan PMAS-AAUR Registrar, Trainer Muhammad Qurban Warden, City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi also addressed the participants.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem highlighted the importance of road safety awareness to prevent road accidents. He praised the organizers for their efforts in arranging an informative session focused on traffic laws, particularly targeting the youth community. He emphasized that such initiatives not only raise awareness among the public regarding traffic regulations but also have the potential to reduce traffic accidents if enforced effectively.

Dr. Asif Kaml said that the traffic police are making all-out efforts to control traffic rule violations while the traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators. He said that there are many causes of traffic accidents, we need to be aware of them and must follow the road safety rules. He said that the city traffic police visits different institutions at different times and informs students about traffic rules so that traffic accidents can be reduced and the lives of citizens can be secured.

Distinction

Islamabad: Fatima Qaiser Khan secured 1,005 marks out of 1,100 in SSC-II (matric) exam conducted by Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. She ranked first in Islamabad Model College for Girls, Korang Town, says a press release.