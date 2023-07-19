Public school for girls inaugurated in Razmak

MIRANSHAH: The Pakistan Army took a significant step to promote girls’ education by inaugurating the Golden Arrow Public School in Shakhimar in Razmak.

GOC 7th Division Major General Naeem Akhtar formally opened the school along with Commandant Shawal Rifles Brigadier Noman Munir and other officials. The event witnessed the participation of local dignitaries, youth, school staff, and students.

GOC 7th Division Major General Naeem Akhtar emphasized the army’s commitment to the development and prosperity of North Waziristan, particularly in education and healthcare.

He highlighted the numerous educational institutions established by the Pakistan Army in the region, benefiting both male and female students.

Major General Naeem expressed gratitude to the local community, Shakhimar Welfare Society, and students for their support in constructing and inaugurating the Golden Arrow Public School for Girls Shakhimar.

The establishment of the Golden Arrow Public School for Girls Shakhimar signifies a crucial milestone in advancing education for girls in North Waziristan.

This initiative reaffirms the Pakistan Army’s relentless pursuit of creating an enabling environment for girls to thrive and acquire knowledge, empowering them to contribute positively to society.