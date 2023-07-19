Samanabad Underpass work reviewed

Secretary Housing Sajid Zafar and Additional Secretary Technical Umar Farooq, who are members of committee formed to monitor and complete the Samanabad Underpass, visited the project on the directions of Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi, here on Tuesday.

They reviewed the ongoing work and the additional machinery and staff deployed for the timely completion of project. Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa and Chief Engineer LDA while giving a briefing said that along with the speed of work, the quality of work has also been improved. A quality report is being obtained from Nespak team at each stage and no compromise will be made on the quality of work.