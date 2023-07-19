Two killed, three wounded in Shah Latif clash

Two people lost their lives and three others, including a woman, suffered injuries in Shah Latif Town’s Saleh Muhammad Goth on Tuesday.

The Shah Latif police and rescue workers took the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the deceased were identified as 24-year-old Shahnawaz, son of Ashraf, and 26-year-old Uzair, son of Abdus Samad. Among the injured were 12-year-old Akhtar, son of Abdur Raheem, and 45-year-old Lal Bibi, daughter of Khair Muhammad.

SHO Idrees Bangash said that a clash had broken out between two groups, adding that the dispute was over the establishment of a Tuesday Bazaar in Saleh Muhammad Goth.

The officer said that matters escalated when some of the people opened fire during the clash. The firing claimed the lives of two members of the Lashari community and caused injuries to three others.

One of the injured turned out to be the mother of the suspects involved in the incident. The woman was accidentally shot during the clash.

Bangash confirmed that the police had apprehended three suspects, identified as Faraz, Saddam and Sajjad Brohi. However, one suspect named Mehboob is yet to be arrested. Police also seized two weapons from the detainees.