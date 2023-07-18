Son of PMLN leader Tariq Fazal dies in accident

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Fazal Chaudhry, the young son of top leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and former federal minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, died in a road accident at 7th Avanue, late Monday night, police said.

Hamza was driving his double cabin Vego when a motorcycle suddenly came in front of his vehicle, the police said and added that he avoided collision but his vehicle overturned after he lost control over the steering. Hamza was shifted to PIMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during his surgery.

The body of Mamza was shifted to his home at late Monday night. Top leadership of PMLN reached his residence.