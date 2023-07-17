The News Education Expo concludes

LAHORE: The two-day mega education event ‘The News Education Expo’23’ witnessed a significant turnout on its concluding day Sunday as it attracted a multitude of students, parents, and individuals from diverse backgrounds seeking valuable information on admissions, academic programmes, scholarships, and study opportunities.

The News Education Expo, organised by the Jang Media Group, had started at the Expo Centre on Saturday providing opportunity to students aspiring to pursue higher education within Pakistan as well as abroad to interact with representatives from local and foreign educational institutions and gain insights into admission requirements, study programmes, and scholarship opportunities. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Mr Yerzhan Kistafin, Mrs Rehman and Ms Maha Rehman of Nur International University, Vice-Chancellor GC University (GCU) Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and others also visited The News Education Expo and later distributed shields among the representatives of participating organisations.

The News Education Expo catered not only to students but also to parents as they had the opportunity to engage with experts and professionals in the education sector and seek free and relevant information on-spot.

A visitor, Aoun, said it was great to be at the expo as the representatives from various organisations and scholarship providers were on hand to answer queries and provide relevant information.

‘This indeed helps the prospective students to make informed decisions in line with their aspirations and career goals,’ he said and appreciated the event organisers. Similarly, the representatives from the participating institutions engaged with prospective students and parents, offering detailed explanations about the unique features of their campuses, the variety of programmes available, and the corresponding fee structures. This allowed the stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the offerings and facilities provided by each university, enabling them to make well-informed decisions regarding their educational pursuits.

Talking to The News, Khurram Rana, Media Manager at the Information Technology University (ITU) said that his university was offering a wide range of programmes in the faculties of engineering, science, business & management and humanities & social sciences providing quality education and accredited degrees to the students. Prof Dr Nashi Khan, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences at Rashid Latif Khan University (RLKU) said that the university was awarded a charter by the Punjab government in 2021 and was providing quality education to its students. She said the university was currently offering fall admissions in different programmes.

Salahuddin Yousaf, principal Garden Town campus of, PAC - a leading institute for commerce and accountancy education, said that PAC was a pioneer in the field of professional accountancy operating since 1987 with campuses in Lahore, Sialkot, Islamabad and Peshawar, while it had a well-established online education system developed much before the Covid-19 pandemic. He said PAC also offered different kinds of scholarships to its students.

Muhammad Shakil, Marketing Manager at Nur International University, said with a 700 plus student body the university was offering a wide range of academic programmes and providing quality education to its students with different kinds of scholarships. Usman Zafar from the Imperial College of Business Studies (ICBS) said ICBS was an HEC recognised institution offering several different undergraduate programmes. He said The News Education Expo had been a great experience.

Shabbir Ahmad from the Unique Group of Institutions said from junior to high school and college system, the Unique Group was providing quality education to its students besides offering MCAT and ECAT courses for students seeking admissions in medical and engineering programmes.

It is pertinent to mention that prominent among the participating organisations at The News Education Expo’ 23 were the University of Lahore, Superior University, British Council, University of Management and Technology (UMT), Hajvery University, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Virtual University, Lahore Leads University, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pak-AIMS, Nur International University, Imperial College of Business Studies, TMUC, Roots IVY, PNY Trainings, PAC, Green International University, Brainys, Muslim Youth University, Informatics Group of Colleges, Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Qarshi University, Information Technology University, Unique Group of Institutions, Sharif Trust, Lahore Garrison University, Riphah International University, Ireland Education Office, Markcon, Ignition Pro, Apex, EducationLinks, Horizon International, AEO Pakistan, Edify, 5B Books, EducationLinks, Columbia School, Edulytic, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Study ICON and Universal Study Advisers and many more.