Foundation stone of women police station laid

Islamabad: In a momentous ceremony, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Islamabad Police Women Police Station.
The event, attended by senior police officers and a significant presence of female police personnel, recognised their dedication and unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Islamabad. The minister applauded their professionalism in handling challenging situations and emphasised the importance of the police department as a role model for the city.
The auspicious ceremony was held regarding the foundation stone laying of the new building of Islamabad Capital Police Women Police Station. Federal Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officers, and female police personnel were present in large numbers. The Minister of Interior thanked all the police officers for their dedication and hard work in maintaining peace and security in Islamabad.
Islamabad : French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey has insisted as his country and Pakistan continue to...
— the amount of solid waste we produce daily and how it is too much for our waste-management authorities to deal...
Islamabad : Former minister and special adviser to PM on development sectors Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was the chief guest...
Islamabad : The civic agency has approved construction of a National Bus Terminal in sector I-11 that will have more...
Islamabad : The construction work on Pakistan's National Police Hospital has commenced, marking a significant...
Rawalpindi : The Judicial Magistrate, Rawalpindi Mujtaba-ul-Hasan has handed over nine accused arrested for allegedly...