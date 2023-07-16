Foundation stone of women police station laid

Islamabad: In a momentous ceremony, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Islamabad Police Women Police Station.

The event, attended by senior police officers and a significant presence of female police personnel, recognised their dedication and unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Islamabad. The minister applauded their professionalism in handling challenging situations and emphasised the importance of the police department as a role model for the city.

