PPP’s approach pragmatic, not verbose: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. — Faheem Soomro Instagram

SUKKUR: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has proven that it not only talks but also demonstrates through its actions.

Inaugurating the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone on Saturday, he said President Zardari laid the foundation of CPEC project and prepared China for the Gwadar project and then work on it started.

Bilawal said: “Pakistan Peoples Party has introduced the concept of public-private partnership in its manifesto to complete development projects with the help of business community and to work on economic growth and prosperity. The Thar Coal is an example of public-private partnership project.”

Bilawal said that false propaganda was also spread about public-private partnership but the lies were exposed and the public-private partnership projects in Sindh proved successful, placing Sindh at the top in international rankings.

He said the Sindh government’s work during Covid-19 and floods has been appreciated by all. “Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Qasim Naveed Qamar and the stakeholders of Sindh deserve special congratulations for the success of such important projects.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone will generate more than 150,000 employments and help eradicate poverty and unemployment. He invited all business personalities, youth, and citizens to come together and support the work of Pakistan Peoples Party for the happiness of people and development of the country.

In the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister of Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister of Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, members of the Sindh cabinet, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, diplomats, senior government officials, representatives of the business community, MPA Haji Ali Hassan Zardari and a large number of dignitaries participated.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of an unparalleled friendship between Pakistan and China 50 years ago, which was carried forward by his daughter, Benazir Bhutto and later CPEC was presented by Asif Ali Zardari.

The chief minister said the CPEC meeting in 2016 approved the establishment of six economic zones, one of which is the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, where work is starting today.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is located at an ideal location and 1,500 acres of land are not enough for this zone and it will be expanded further. “After the completion of this project, it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister of Pakistan i.e. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto,” Murad Ali Shah said.

At the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, in his welcoming remarks, said that today we are starting a new concept that will not only strengthen Sindh but also the economy of Pakistan as a whole. He said that Karachi is the center of Pakistan’s economic development, and the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone will be a game-changer in terms of industrial development, with its proximity to Karachi Port, Karachi Airport, Port Qasim, and the National Highway. Qasim Naveed Qamar said that this project will be a catalyst for Pakistan’s economic development and job creation.

During the ceremony, Abdul Azim Aqeeli, Chief Executive Officer of the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company, said that out of the three CPEC projects, one is the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, which is a complete public-private partnership where developers will invest their own funds, while the Sindh government will provide utilities and other facilities.

Uqeeli mentioned that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone spans over 1,500 acres of land, and the timeline for the completion of its development work is set at 18 months. The developer of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Mahibat Khan, also addressed on the occasion. He said they will complete this project, which has been designed in accordance with international environmental standards, ahead of schedule.