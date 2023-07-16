May 9 riots: Imran defends party workers at JIT

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran clash with police during a protest outside the police headquarters where Khan is in custody, in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. —AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appeared before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the May 9 violent incidents and defended his party workers.

He also warned officers of strict action against them during the next claimed tenure. A senior police officer, privy to the development, said that the former premier was interrogated by a six-member JIT comprising a DIG, an SSP and four SPs for an hour at the DIG Investigation headquarters Qila Gujjar Singh. He was questioned for his alleged role in the attacks on the corps commander’s house (Jinnah House) and other military installations in the city.

The officers told Khan that they will ask him only professional questions.

When asked whether the May 9 events were planned or it was just a coincidence, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said it was a conspiracy against him and his party. “I have got nothing to do with it, it was planned elsewhere,” he said.

He was also asked why the PTI supporters protested inside cantonment areas, to which he said, “People were bound to go there because he was arrested by a commander.”

“There is documentary evidence that you provoked them and gave orders,” JIT told him.

The PTI chairman, according to the sources, rejected the allegation and maintained that the protesters were acting on their own and went to those places voluntarily.

“Everything that happened that day was a conspiracy,” the PTI chief said, according to the sources aware of the details.

The JIT also showed various videos and pictures to the PTI chief related to the May 9 mayhem. The sources said that Imran Khan denied knowing any of the protesters in those visuals and said, “They are not my people”.

Khan also warned the JIT members of consequences for actions taken against his party, claimed sources.

“I will make a comeback and you will have to answer for all your actions,” he said to the JIT members in a threatening tone.