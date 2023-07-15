Task force being formed for security of Dasu Hydropower Project

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to form a task force for the security of Dasu Hydropower Project.

The federal government has granted approval for formation of the task force on the summary forwarded by the interior ministry.

Sources said the task force will be the leading agency for the security of Dasu Hydropower Project.

The personnel of Pak Army, Punjab Rangers, GB Scouts, police, levies, Wapda security force and private security guards will be deputed in the task force. The task force will chalk out a comprehensive security plan for the Dasu Hydropower Project and ensure the foolproof security of the project as well as the domestic and international workers. All security personnel will work under the command of task force.

It is pertinent to mention that KP government had made the request for formation of the task force for the security of Dasu Hydropower Project.