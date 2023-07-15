PTI welcomes Sana’s statement on election preparation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday said the state decision-makers should have mercy on the plight of the people and refrain from instilling the spirit of political engineering in the dead body of the politics of criminals.

In a statement, the PTI spokesman contended that the people should be given the constitutional and democratic right to account for those who had made their lives a punishment without any interference.

On the news conference held by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, he said the nation was aware of the guarantees on which the group imposed on the nation sitting in the lap of facilitators was pretending to prepare for the elections.

“We welcome Rana Sanaullah’s announcement of the start of preparations for the elections, who also held a similar press conference in Punjab regarding polls, but after that he ran away with his shoes pressed in the side,” he charged.

The criminals, he said, who had a history of running back and running around like a top will now stand by their words. The spokesman said the minister should now bring back the absconder from London to contest polls.

“The nation knows this fugitive very well. Insha Allah, we will make up for what is lacking. Efforts to portray certified thieves and pirates of Jati Umra as nobles as messiahs will prove futile,” he maintained.

He slammed what it called the imported government for ‘painful increase’ in the rates of food items, including flour and sugar and called the PM Shehbaz regime a living picture of its ruthlessness, incompetence and criminal style.

“This cruel government first tried to crush the people under the burden of inflation by increasing electricity prices and now by increasing the prices of flour, sugar and other food items, it is engaged in snatching bread from millions,” the PTI spokesman said here.

He noted that there was a flood of unemployment in the country at the hands of this ruthless government and that it had been made difficult for the salaried class to provide two meals a day for their children.

The practice of punishing the people demanding their constitutional rights and the right to choose through inflation, he charged, is very shameful and condemnable.

According to the latest figures, he noted 1.2 million people had left Pakistan out of frustration and those who remain in the country were being subjected to double punishment of inflation and fascism.

Another senior PTI leader and ex-minister Hammad Azhar reacted strongly to per unit hike in the basic electricity tariff and said the Pakistan rupee depreciated by more than 50% in one disastrous year of PDM.

“If combined with the previous expensive and imported fuel-based power plant deals of the PML-N era, you get very expensive electricity. What PML-N has done to economy and energy sector, PPP is doing in Sindh,” he alleged.