Korean delegation visits PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi:Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Oaks CAF Korean Company will collaborate to establish Soya Bean Research & Development Centre, Drone training and Korean Language institutes.
It was discussed in a meeting of the Korean team led by Ms. Seo Jung Oak, Mr. Kim Hyun Joong, and Lee JaeHo from Korean Company with PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. M. Naeem, Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf (Dean, FV&AS), Prof. Dr. M. Ansar (Chairman Agronomy), Dr. Naveed Tahir and Dr. Saqib Majeed (Director External Linkages) at PMAS-AAUR.
