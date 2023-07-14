No interference in Pakistan’s political matters: US ambassador

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom addresses a ceremony in Islamabad to observe 75 years of diplomatic ties of the two countries. Courtesy US Embassy

PESHAWAR: The United States on Thursday provided equipment worth $5 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Revenue to augment its capacity for accurate land measurements.

The US government has been partnering with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen transparency and accuracy in the land records and registration system, promoting economic growth and investment in the seven subdivisions of the newly merged districts. At a ceremony in the provincial capital, which was attended by Ambassador Donald Blome, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) provided $5 million worth of equipment to the KP Board of Revenue, augmenting its capacity for accurate land measurements, said a communique.

According to Geo News, the ambassador said the US doesn’t interfere in Pakistan’s political matters. The United States also announced a new partnership to empower the Ombudsperson Secretariat by providing training to Ombudsperson staff on women’s rights and land settlement regulations, it said. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the Ombudsperson’s crucial role in safeguarding women’s rights to property and inheritance.