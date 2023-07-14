Sindh, Iran to work together in medical, transport sectors

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian discussed cooperation between Sindh and Iran in health and transport sectors in a meeting at the CM House on Thursday.

Under a plan, the provincial health department will conduct a short training course on entomological surveillance of dengue fever vectors for an entomological experts’ delegation from the Zahedan University of Medical Sciences (ZUMS) in Iran.

The doctors and specialists with experience in the treatment of patients with dengue fever will conduct a training workshop on the diagnosis, treatment and nursing care of dengue fever patients in Zahedan, Iran.

The CM said virtual and in-person meetings of exerts would be held in order to exchange experiences regarding malaria elimination and tuberculosis and vaccine-preventable disease control activities.

Considering the high incidence of beta-thalassaemia in Sindh and the success of the thalassaemia disease control programme in Iran and the successful functioning of the prenatal diagnosis laboratory (PND) of the Zahedan University of Medical Science, an expert team from the Sindh Health Department would visit ZUMS in order to exchange experiences and explore areas for cooperation regarding the thalassaemia control programme.

The Iranian consul general said that the Iranian government had agreed to accept pilgrims in Iran reaching the country by passenger buses, coaches, coasters, and private vehicles. It was disclosed that during the annual pilgrimage season, at least 3,000 buses would be required to transport the pilgrims from Sindh to Chabahar in Iran, and for the purpose the provincial transport department will use private transport buses. The CM said that it would be a good move and would promote tourism in both countries.