Rs35b PC-1 of sectors C-13 and D-13 approved

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority ( CDA) Design Works Planning meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Noor Alamin Mengal on Tuesday approved unprecedented development projects including PC-1 of sectors worth over Rs35 billion.

The PC-1 of Sector C-13 was presented in the meeting. It was informed in the meeting that high-rise building apartments have been placed in this sector and this sector is located in the most beautiful place of Islamabad, its planning has been done keeping in mind its beauty. The cost of which has been estimated at Rs1078 million.

In the meeting, Rs10.29 billion PC-1 of sector D-13 was also approved. This sector consists of 5,468 plots. Along with this, PC One of the duplication work of Sector -13 has also been approved and it consists of 4,348 plots. Apart from this, the duplication work of Sector F-13 approved, the sector consists of 5,342 plots and this sector will be developed at a cost of Rs12,676 million.

The infrastructure and development of Orchid Park, the construction cost of which was estimated at Rs1.06 billion. PC One of Orchid Park was also approved in the meeting and this project will be completed at a cost of Rs1.70 billion. The participants of the meeting were told about the alignment of the road passing through Sectors C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16, and D-12 in the Extension of Margalla Avenue N5 to M1 project and the limits of Islamabad in the meeting. The alignment of the road was approved. The project of Eleventh Avenue from F-10 to F-11 to Colonel Sher Khan was also approved. PC-1 for the construction of multi-purpose citizens club of F 10 has also been approved.

A building of one hundred and ten guest rooms will be prepared at a cost of Rs2298 million and two floors have been allocated for parking area. The construction of the National Bus Terminal was also approved in the meeting. This project will be developed at a cost of Rs4.2 billion. It may be pointed out here that CDA has earmarked Rs107 billion for development activities in Rs150.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2023-24.