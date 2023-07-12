Ukraine foreign minister may visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Koliba will make an emergency visit to Pakistan this week. According to sources, the Ukrainian foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan in the next three days and meet his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to sources, the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Ukraine will also discuss the food crisis after the Russian-Ukrainian war. On the other hand, government officials say that Pakistan wants an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.