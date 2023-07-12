Niece arrested in KPT officer’s murder case

The Docks police on Tuesday registered a murder case pertaining to an officer from the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and arrested his niece as the prime suspect.

The case was filed at the Docks police station by the victim’s brother, who said in the FIR that Atiqur Rehman fell victim to a fatal stabbing carried out by his niece, Hiba, using a sharp instrument. The murder charge has been included in the FIR.

The complainant further revealed that Atiqur Rehman resided in Lalazar and that the unfortunate incident unfolded during a heated clash triggered by a family dispute. “My elder brother sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by his niece, Hiba. Despite receiving medical treatment, my brother ultimately succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

The police promptly arrested the suspect and transferred her to the women’s police station. The deceased, who had remarried after the passing of his first wife, leaves behind three children from his previous marriage.

Watchman killed

A watchman was brutally killed by unknown individuals in Surjani Town.

Faiq Hasni was found with a slit throat in Lal Bakhsh Goth, within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station. Faiq, the son of Naveed Hasni, hailed from the Malir area and had recently divorced his wife. He had been working in Surjani Town, where he not only tended to his duties as a watchman but also cared for the livestock belonging to the plot owner.

Surjani Town SHO Gauhar Ali said the incident might be linked to a personal enmity as no goods or livestock were reported missing from the plot.