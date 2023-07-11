Muharram security arrangements reviewed

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed public peace and security arrangements in connection with holy month of Muharram during a meeting of the Peace Committee of Lahore Division held at Town Hall on Monday.

Representatives from the district administration, peace committee members, and license holders of majalis and processions were also present.

It was unanimously agreed upon that continuous monitoring of sensitive areas within the capital, as well as the execution of search and sweep operations, combing activities, and intelligence-based interventions, would be maintained throughout the duration of Muharram. Furthermore, the meeting underscored the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including security checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

The activation and involvement of peace committees were emphasised as crucial components in upholding peace and tranquility. Commissioner Lahore reaffirmed that senior police officers would diligently monitor all activities related to Ashura through the control room at the DC Office, as well as utilising the extensive CCTV network of the Safe Cities Authority. He emphasised the imperative role that every individual must play in fostering a positive and peaceful environment.

The participants expressed their profound gratitude for the commendable efforts of the Lahore police in crime control and suppressing criminal activities within the city.