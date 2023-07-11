Korean traditional and modern music captivates ACP audience

The Arts Council of Pakistan and the Korean Consul General Karachi jointly organised a Korean fusion music programme, ‘Ensemble Su’, leaving the audience mesmerised.

Korean Consul General Yi Sungho, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig, Executive Director Arts Council Daniyal Umar and a large number of music lovers attended, said a press release issued on Monday.

The event featured Korean traditional and modern music. Pakistan's famous singer Natasha Baig showed the magic of her voice along with Korean musicians.

Addressing the programme, Consul General Yi Sungho said that the exchange of cultural programmes is a good tradition and will promote the cultures of both countries.

He said the cultures of Pakistan and Korea are very different, and such programmes will strengthen their cultural relationship. “It is a proud moment for me that today the Korean group Ensemble Su is performing with Pakistani singer Natasha Baig. I thank the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi who supported this year also.”

Commissioner Iqbal Memon said the Arts Council has become a great organisation of arts and culture which we are proud of.

Executive Director Arts Council Daniyal Umar said that through cultural programmes between Pakistan and Korea, people can be brought closer to one another. He hoped that this cultural programme woulod further strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Korea.

He further said that art has no boundaries, and such programmes will give the artistes of both countries the opportunity to learn a lot. Daniyal Umar presented a bouquet to the Korean consul general.