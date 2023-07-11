Frozen in time

Strangely, the ongoing battle between Twitter and Threads led me to ponder about how far behind the rest of the world we are as a country. It is the 21st century and countries are utilizing new technologies to produce transformative platforms that are competing for global markets. Their national discourse is centred on the merits and cons of the latest products, technologies and businesses. Will Pakistan ever produce such platforms or have a robust debate about their respective merits?

It is the 21st century and we are still dealing with and talking about the same old gas, sewerage and electricity issues. We have not moved with the times. I sincerely wish that one day we will be able to produce businesses and have debates of this kind.

Unzila Tahir Huda

Karachi