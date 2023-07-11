Efforts being made to calm situation in Kurram

PARACHINAR: An acute shortage of edibles and medicines was reported as roads remained closed due to the ongoing clashes between the tribes in different areas of the Kurram district for the fourth consecutive day on Monday as fresh efforts were launched to calm down the situation.

Also, the number of dead from both sides jumped to nine and injured to 42 as two more persons lost lives and four others sustained injuries.

Educational institutions remained closed while routine life was paralysed due to the tension.

The clashes erupted between the two tribes in Bohshera and Dandar areas of upper part of Kurram district over a land dispute on Friday, which later spread to Khar Killay, Balishkhel, Pewar, Tari Mangal, Pewar, Para Chamkani, Kunj Alizai and Maqbal areas.

Both sides have used light and heavy weapons against each other since the clashes erupted over the land dispute.

The district administration and police along with elders of the area affected a ceasefire between the warring tribes and got the bunkers vacated but later both sides violated the agreement.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah and District Police Officer Muhammad Imran said that the district administration and police along with elders of the area had again launched efforts to enforce a permanent ceasefire between the warring tribes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party leader and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi rushed to his volatile home district and launched efforts for mediation between the infighting tribes.

Talking to reporters, he said that he specially came to Kurram to calm down the situation and settle the issue once and for all.

He said that he along with the elders of the area, personnel of police and security forces and officials of district administration were making efforts to bring peace back to the areas.